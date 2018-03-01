Tottenham fans react to Fernando Llorente’s hattrick against Rochdale

Tottenham picked up a thumping 6-1 win over Rochdale last night.
The League One side forced a replay after drawing the first match at their home but the Premier League outfit have secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals now.
Spanish striker Fernando Llorente bagged his first hattrick for Tottenham. Son and Walker-Peters scored the other goals for the home side. The former Swansea striker scored his hattrick within 12 minutes in the second half.
Spurs went ahead on the 23rd minute after a well-taken goal from Son. Rochdale responded eight minutes later and Humphrys levelled the score.
The cup tie was littered with VAR controversies. Goals from Son and Lamela were disallowed after lengthy consultations.
The London giants will now face Premier League side Swansea in the next round of the competition on the 17th of March.
In the end, it was satisfying performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s men and the fans were clearly quite happy with.
Here is how the fans reacted to Llorente’s hattrick and the team performance on Twitter.
Congratulations on the hat trick… well done to you and the lads
— Amanda (@SpurOnTheGulls) March 1, 2018
Absolutely overjoyed for you big man. #KeepitGoing #WeGoAgain
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) March 1, 2018
Well done Fernando – Hopefully now the start of a goal-glut for you towards the end of the season, the perfect hat-trick tonight, keep on fighting. 👏🏻
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) February 28, 2018
Must have felt like you finally arrived could see you were playing with more confidence today just looked more like the Swansea llorente 😊😊😊
— INPOCHWETRUST COYS (@VaughnWakefield) February 28, 2018
Best Spanish ST in London, going to the World Cup
— E❄ (@KaneFlair) February 28, 2018