Tottenham fans react to Fernando Llorente’s hattrick against Rochdale

1 March, 2018 English Premier League, FA Cup, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham picked up a thumping 6-1 win over Rochdale last night.

The League One side forced a replay after drawing the first match at their home but the Premier League outfit have secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals now.

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente bagged his first hattrick for Tottenham. Son and Walker-Peters scored the other goals for the home side. The former Swansea striker scored his hattrick within 12 minutes in the second half.

Spurs went ahead on the 23rd minute after a well-taken goal from Son. Rochdale responded eight minutes later and Humphrys levelled the score.

The cup tie was littered with VAR controversies. Goals from Son and Lamela were disallowed after lengthy consultations.

The London giants will now face Premier League side Swansea in the next round of the competition on the 17th of March.

In the end, it was satisfying performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s men and the fans were clearly quite happy with.

Here is how the fans reacted to Llorente’s hattrick and the team performance on Twitter.

 

 

 

