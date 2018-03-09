Tottenham fans react to Eric Dier’s injury news on Twitter

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier sustained an injury against Juventus during the midweek and the England international could miss the Premier League game this weekend.
Spurs have confirmed the news on their official Twitter account and it was greeted with delight from their fans who are now excited for the return of Victor Wanyama.
Dier has been quite average in the recent weeks and the return of Wanyama will improve the Londoners defensively.
Here is how the fans reacted on Twitter:
As much as I want to be disappointed it means wanyama will come back into the team
— E❄ (@KaneFlair) March 9, 2018
Bring the goat @VictorWanyama
— mike (@fuckingn0pe) March 9, 2018
Let’s welcome Victor back into the team 🙌
— Tottenham Hotspur HM (@spurshm) March 9, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSS
— jeef (@camilsung) March 9, 2018
Hahahah get in
— ~ (@Ali_Thfc) March 9, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS GET IN
— αlєχ (@thfcAlex6) March 9, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
— رائد (@iRa2xi) March 9, 2018
Spurs players will be disappointed after crashing out of the Champions League and the fans will be expecting a big reaction this week. The Londoners take on Bournemouth away from home.
The Cherries were unbeaten in their last home game against Spurs and Howe will be hoping for more of the same. Bournemouth are heading into this game on the back of two successive wins in the League. Tottenham cannot afford to underestimate their opposition this weekend especially with their top four hopes on the line.