Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli’s performance during the Leicester defeat

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been struggling with a dip in form over the last few months and it seems that the fans are losing patience with the England international now.
Spurs crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City last night and former MK Dons star was heavily criticised for his lacklustre display.
The Tottenham faithful took to Twitter to share their views on the player.
Alli is one of the most talented midfielders around Europe right now and it will be interesting to see how he copes with this situation now.
Perhaps taking him out of the firing line right now would be a wise move from the manager. Pochettino has the likes of Son, Eriksen and Lamela at his disposal and therefore he can afford to drop Alli for a few games.
Spurs are without a win in four of their last five league games and the frustration of the fans is quite understandable. The Londoners were expected to challenge for the title this year but it seems that they will have to settle for a top-four place instead.
Here is that the Spurs fans had to say about Dele Alli’s performance from last night.
Since this happened, Ashley Young and Dele Alli swapped bodies. #WATMUN pic.twitter.com/r7x4mIJXCW
— ⚠️⚠️⚠️ (@RashiidM7) November 28, 2017
So annoying Dele Alli only is catching heat now, I’ve been telling you he’s crap for the past 2 years. CM my ass.
— Luv Is Rage (@MrUbochi) November 28, 2017
We now have..
Wanyama – injured forever.
Rose – desperate to leave.
Alderweireld – won’t sign contract.
Alli – I’m guessing wanting to ‘move on’
Sissoko – simply a shambles
Dembele – was a Bentley now a Reliant Robin
Eriksen – God knows what’s happened to him.
FFS
— Dave Ellis (@fullback03) November 28, 2017
Player ratings:
Lloris – stranded
Aurier – reckless
Sanchez – lost
Vertonghen – asleep
Rose – tubby
Dier – rickets
Dembele – overcooked
Sissoko – coma
Eriksen – bald
Alli – shit
Kane – Kane
~
Lamela – hipster
Son – long lost
Llorente – Soldado
— ˈɒlɪvə (@OlyLister) November 28, 2017
Dele Alli’s league form might be worthy of a discussion at some point
— Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) November 28, 2017
GET DELE ALLI OUT OF MY CLUB JESUS CHRIST
— Daniel 💉💉💉 (@SupremeSon_) November 28, 2017