Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli’s performance during the Leicester defeat

Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli’s performance during the Leicester defeat

29 November, 2017 English Premier League, Leicester, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been struggling with a dip in form over the last few months and it seems that the fans are losing patience with the England international now.

Spurs crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City last night and former MK Dons star was heavily criticised for his lacklustre display.

The Tottenham faithful took to Twitter to share their views on the player.

Alli is one of the most talented midfielders around Europe right now and it will be interesting to see how he copes with this situation now.

Perhaps taking him out of the firing line right now would be a wise move from the manager.  Pochettino has the likes of Son, Eriksen and Lamela at his disposal and therefore he can afford to drop Alli for a few games.

Spurs are without a win in four of their last five league games and the frustration of the fans is quite understandable. The Londoners were expected to challenge for the title this year but it seems that they will have to settle for a top-four place instead.

Here is that the Spurs fans had to say about Dele Alli’s performance from last night.

 

 

Swansea odds-on favourites to sign Dominic Solanke
Gay fans warned of 'dangers' at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com