Tottenham fans react to Barcelona’s interest in Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been sensational for the Londoners ever since he joined them from MK Dons.
The England international has firmly established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and it is no surprise that the top clubs are interested in his services.
The latest European club linked with Alli happens to be Barcelona. According to Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sportwitness), the Catalan giants are interested in the Tottenham star.
Apparently, Alli is a cheaper alternative to Philippe Coutinho. The La Liga giants tried to sign the Liverpool midfielder this summer, but they failed to agree on a deal with the Reds. The report claims that Alli is valued at around €150m by the Spanish outfit.
Furthermore, the player is being monitored by super agents Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola. Apparently, an agent change is on the cards and Alli has been promised a big move by both agents if he chooses to hire their services.
Reacting to the news, several Tottenham fans tweeted that Alli does not seem like a loyal player and that the club should get rid of him if the price quoted is genuine. The reaction is quite shocking considering the fact that Alli has been a key player for Spurs. Also, he is far from his peak right now and he would be worth a lot more than €150m in a few years time.
Here are some of the tweets of the Spurs fans.
me to dele pic.twitter.com/JrRLAucEpY
— Joe (@dontduckup) October 9, 2017
Rip their arm off
— Kier (@allypallykier) October 9, 2017
Take the money and run
— Tim loveday (@Timloveday1) October 9, 2017
Probably going to get hammered for this, but if true I say accept this bid. I can’t see him being a long loyal player
— Mark Rippon (@Rippon18) October 9, 2017