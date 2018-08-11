Tottenham fans react to Aurier’s performance vs Newcastle

Tottenham secured a 2-1 win over Newcastle United earlier today thanks to goals from Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli.
Both players scored first half headers to earn the all-important three points for their side.
The Londoners looked rusty throughout but that was expected in the first game of the season. Also, Pochettino started the game without key players like Trippier, Alderweireld, Rose, Dembele and Son.
The away fans will be delighted with their start to the season but they seem frustrated with Serge Aurier’s showing against the Magpies.
Although the former PSG man delivered a world-class cross for Dele Alli to head in, he seems bereft of ideas at times. Aurier was also quite wasteful and it will be interesting to see whether Pochettino persists with him once Tripper is fit.
Aurier was caught out of position a number of times by Kenedy and Spurs were lucky that the Brazilian failed to capitalize on his chances.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to Aurier’s display from earlier today.
Aurier doesn’t even know what Aurier is going to do next
— Queenie🐬 (@KhaleesiBW) August 11, 2018
Dumb & Dumber 3 but it’s with Aurier & Sissoko
— Jake. (@YedIin) August 11, 2018
It’s a constant source of amazement to me that a man as brilliant as Mauricio Pochettino can’t see that Kyle Walker-Peters needs to be given a run ahead of Serge Aurier
— James Dickens (@JamesWDickens) August 11, 2018
Aurier would struggle to mark Margaret Thatcher and she died years ago
— Billie (@Billie_T) August 11, 2018
I would sell Aurier in the next couple of weeks, he is absolutely shit. So erratic & always miss places a pass.
— Nad (@nad_THFC) August 11, 2018
Fouls in the opening 35 minutes:
Serge Aurier: 3
Every other player on the pitch combined: 2
— Spurs Stat Man (@SpursStatMan) August 11, 2018
Me: Aurier’s cross was the highest quality thing that happened in that half.
Also me: Aurier’s general performance is muck, what’s KWP got to do to get a game? He’d add much more natural ability to our attacking play – dribbling, taking ball on the half-turn, open stance, etc.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) August 11, 2018
Aurier is absolutely shocking
— Tom Mellor (@MellorFootball) August 11, 2018
Does anyone know where Kieran Trippier is? Ask him if he fancies playing the rest of this second half. Serge Aurier is fucking dogshit.
— Sam (@sjp_96) August 11, 2018
Pochettino is one of the best managers in the game at improving players but I am thoroughly convinced that he has absolutely no chance of making Aurier a good footballer.
— Sam (@Heisenberg42) August 11, 2018
Please never let Aurier wear the shirt ever again.
— FutSpy – FUT Trader. (@FutSpy) August 11, 2018