Tottenham fans react to Aurier’s performance vs Newcastle

11 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham secured a 2-1 win over Newcastle United earlier today thanks to goals from Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli.

Both players scored first half headers to earn the all-important three points for their side.

The Londoners looked rusty throughout but that was expected in the first game of the season. Also, Pochettino started the game without key players like Trippier, Alderweireld, Rose, Dembele and Son.

The away fans will be delighted with their start to the season but they seem frustrated with Serge Aurier’s showing against the Magpies.

Although the former PSG man delivered a world-class cross for Dele Alli to head in, he seems bereft of ideas at times. Aurier was also quite wasteful and it will be interesting to see whether Pochettino persists with him once Tripper is fit.

Aurier was caught out of position a number of times by Kenedy and Spurs were lucky that the Brazilian failed to capitalize on his chances.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to Aurier’s display from earlier today.

 

