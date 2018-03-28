Tottenham fans react on Twitter to John Stones’ comments

Manchester City defender John Stones has opened up about losing his first-team place.
The young centre-back started the season very well with Manchester City but a hamstring injury in November cost him his place in the starting lineup.
Pep Guardiola is currently using the defensive partnership of Otamendi and Kompany. Although there is no doubt that Stones is a fantastic player, changing a winning combination makes no sense.
The former Everton star said that it is difficult to sit on the bench. However, he maintained that he has the backing of his teammates and the manager.
It will be interesting to see whether he can break into the first eleven anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Tottenham fans took to Twitter to react to Stones’ comments. Tottenham fans urged the England international to join the Londoners.
Toby swap with John Stones… 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 👀👀👀👀 #THFC #COYS #TTID
— Matt (@Spurs2380) March 26, 2018
@ericdier trying to convince John Stones to sign for @SpursOfficial! Let’s hope 🤞🏻 #COYS
— Nathan Stannard (@NathanStannard) March 26, 2018
Spurs get him in
— Simon (@officialsmoody) March 26, 2018
With Toby leaving, I think we could do worse than try and get John Stones at Spurs. With a proper coach like Poch helping him work on his game I think could we turn Stones into a diamond.
— ЯicheyЯevol (@RicheyRevol) March 27, 2018
Dont rule out the Stones swap deal for Toby… people are talking
— Matt (@Spurs2380) March 27, 2018
If things do not change soon, the defender is likely to get frustrated at City and that will give his suitors the opportunity to make a move for him.
Tottenham could lose Toby Alderweireld soon and Stones would not be a bad replacement. The England international has a lot of potential and Pochettino could be the man to unlock it.