Tottenham fans react on Twitter to John Stones’ comments

28 March, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City defender John Stones has opened up about losing his first-team place.

The young centre-back started the season very well with Manchester City but a hamstring injury in November cost him his place in the starting lineup.

Pep Guardiola is currently using the defensive partnership of Otamendi and Kompany. Although there is no doubt that Stones is a fantastic player, changing a winning combination makes no sense.

The former Everton star said that it is difficult to sit on the bench. However, he maintained that he has the backing of his teammates and the manager.

It will be interesting to see whether he can break into the first eleven anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans took to Twitter to react to Stones’ comments. Tottenham fans urged the England international to join the Londoners.

 

If things do not change soon, the defender is likely to get frustrated at City and that will give his suitors the opportunity to make a move for him.

Tottenham could lose Toby Alderweireld soon and Stones would not be a bad replacement. The England international has a lot of potential and Pochettino could be the man to unlock it.

