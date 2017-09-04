Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Jan Vertonghen’s performance for Belgium

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen scored a superb goal as Belgium won 2-1 against Greece in the World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.
Romelu Lukaku scored the other goal for Belgium, as they became the first European side to join hosts Russia at next summer’s World Cup finals.
After a stalemate first half, Belgium took the lead through Vertonghen in the 70th minute, as he fired home with a brilliant long range effort.
Check the goal below:
Zeca restored parity for Greece soon after but Lukaku scored the final goal with a glancing header to earn Belgium a well deserved victory.
Belgium lead Group H by eight points with two games to play.
The 30-year-old defender joined Spurs in 2012, and has been one of the key players for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. He has been the fabric at the heart of Tottenham’s defence alongside his national teammate Toby Alderweireld.
Vertonghen is a solid left-footed defender who is good at distribution and shooting, but surprisingly he doesn’t score enough for either his club or his country.
Spurs fans took to social networking Twitter to express their view on Vertonghen’s performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
