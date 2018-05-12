Tottenham eyeing up a move for Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham are interested in signing the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.
The 25-year-old is a target for Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Eagles are prepared to sell him. Zaha has been their best player this season and losing him would be a massive blow.
The former Manchester United winger has a contract until 2022 and Palace are under no pressure to sell.
It seems that his suitors will have to pay over the odds to land him this summer. Zaha’s homegrown status will add a premium to his asking price as well.
Zaha would add some much-needed pace to Pochettino’s attack. The Londoners have struggled to break down deep defences at times this season and the Palace star’s flair will certainly help next year.
Spurs have signed Lucas Moura from PSG this season but the Brazilian is still adapting to the challenges of English football. They are in need of someone who can make an immediate impact and Zaha would be a terrific signing for them.