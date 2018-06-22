Tottenham eyeing up a move for Ante Rebic

Tottenham are interested in signing the Croatian forward Ante Rebic this summer.
According to reports from Germany (translated by Express), the Premier League outfit are keen on adding to their attack this summer and they have identified Rebic as a target.
Apparently, Eintracht Frankfurt are willing to sell their star player for £26.3m. It will be interesting to see whether Spurs submit an offer for the player now.
Rebic has been excellent for Croatia in the World Cup and Pochettino will be impressed with what he has seen. The 26-year-old scored a stunning volley against Argentina last night.
Tottenham need to add more goals to their side if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Rebic could form a deadly partnership with Harry Kane.
The Croatian can operate as a wide forward as well as a second striker.
Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer and Rebic would be a great start. The Londoners certainly have the resources to land him.