Tottenham eyeing move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly rated Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.
The 21-year-old was signed by Real Madrid during the summer but he has failed to cement a regular starting berth under Zinedine Zidane.
Apparently, the French manager never wanted to sign the playmaker and it was Florentino Perez who wanted to secure Ceballos’ services.
It is believed that the player is unhappy with his situation at Santiago Bernabeu and a move away from Real Madrid is very much on the cards.
Ceballos is very highly rated within the game and he cannot afford to spend more time on Real Madrid’s bench at this stage of his career.
Reports claim that Arsenal and Spurs have opened talks for the 21-year-old and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the situation as well.
Spurs could certainly do with another central midfielder this season and loaning Ceballos would be the best option for all parties.
Pochettino is excellent at developing young players and Ceballos would benefit from playing under the Argentine’s guidance. Furthermore, the Spaniard’s intelligence, technical ability and style of play could turn him into an asset for Spurs.