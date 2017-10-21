Tottenham eyeing January move for Ross Barkley

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add to his squad when the transfer window opens in January.
Spurs have been struggling with injury problems and the Tottenham boss has identified Everton’s Ross Barkley as a target.
The England international was linked with a move to Spurs during the summer as well. However, the move never materialised due to Everton’s demands. It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees lower their asking price in January now.
Barkley is not a key part of Koeman’s plans anymore and moving on is the best option for him.
The Everton midfielder needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential and Pochettino could be the ideal manager for him as well.
According to reports, Spurs are keen on signing the player in January and Daniel Levy is eyeing a cut-price deal. Barkley is out of contract at the end of this season and therefore Spurs will be in a stronger position to negotiate.
Pochettino has been without key midfielders (Dembele and Wanyama) for extended periods this season. The arrival of Barkley would be a very good move for them.
Spurs will want to challenge for the title this season and Pochettino needs to add some depth to his side in order to do that.
