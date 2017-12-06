Tottenham eyeing Geoffrey Kondogbia as Dembele’s replacement

Tottenham are looking at the Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele.
The Belgian has been a key figure for Spurs over the years but he is on the decline now. Furthermore, Dembele’s contract is about to enter its final 18 months.
Sky Sports claim that Spurs have been interested in the defensive midfielder since 2015.
Kondogbia has been sensational for the La Liga side this season and he would be a terrific replacement on Dembele. On current form, he would be an upgrade on the Belgian. The Frenchman has helped Valencia challenge for the title so far this season.
The 24-year-old is on loan at Valencia this season and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Valencia apparently have the right to sign Kondogbia permanently and the player is keen on making the move as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs manage to convince the player now. Inter Milan will not mind selling to the Londoners if their demands are met.
Spurs need to improve their central midfield options in order to take the next step and Kondogbia would certainly improve them. The 24-year-old will add better defensive cover and allow his teammates to join the attack more often.