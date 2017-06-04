Tottenham Hotspur are one of a number of English teams interested in Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe this summer, according to The Daily Star.
The North London side had an excellent 2016-17 campaign, finishing second in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League again in the process.
However, rumblings of discontent in the Tottenham camp have been reported in the press over recent weeks and months, with Kyle Walker being tipped as one Spurs man set for a summer exit.
The England international is said to be a major target for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who wants to land two new full-backs this summer to bolster his ranks.
Should Walker leave Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino has Kieran Trippier to step into the team but the North London side would also be expected to sign a replacement.
Sidibe played an important role in Monaco’s excellent 2016-17 campaign, where the Principality outfit won Ligue 1 and made it through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
However, some of Europe’s biggest teams are circling Leonardo Jardim’s side, with Bernardo Silva already leaving the Stade Louis II to join City.
Sidibe was an impressive outlet at right-back for Monaco, starting 26 Ligue 1 games and scoring two goals in the process.
The 24-year-old, who started for France in the 5-0 win over Paraguay in Rennes on Friday night, looks like an ideal recruit for Tottenham.
A tenacious defender with a good reading of the game, Sidibe is always keen to get forward and is a hard-working and fit full-back, which will surely endear him to Pochettino.
The Frenchman would be an excellent replacement for Walker should he leave Tottenham this summer, but convincing Monaco to sell the star would be Spurs’ main challenge.