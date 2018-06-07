Tottenham ‘expected to agree’ pro deal for highly-rated striker Griffiths

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘expected to agree’ a professional deal for highly-rated striker Reo Griffiths. The 17-year-old has been linked with a move to Germany, but he’s believed to be keen to stay with Spurs and challenge for a first-team spot in the near future.
Griffiths joined Tottenham from Leyton Orient and has shone for the u18s ever since making the switch. The England youth netted 27 goals in the u18 Premier League last season and made three appearances for the reserve side.
The Standard say he’s concerned at his chances of first-team football at Tottenham, with Harry Kane ahead of him in the pecking order, but he’s willing to prove his worth at a lower level. Spurs won’t promise him senior playing time until they see him in the u23s next season, but Griffiths has all the attributed to be a fantastic striker in the first-team.
He’s a potent finisher from close range, has pace to burn and is strong enough to wrestle off defenders. Griffiths averaged 1.35 goals-per-game for the u18s last season, so he’s proven he’s above that level now. If he can pick up where he left off in 2018/19, Mauricio Pochettino could give him the nod.
Spurs will be delighted he looks set to stay. Marcus Edwards, however, is one young talent Tottenham look set to lose this summer. The teenager is headed for the exit door as he’s frustrated with a lack of playing time.
Stats from Transfermarkt.