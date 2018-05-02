Tottenham emerging as favourites among the bookies to sign Celtic’s Kieran Tierney

According to bookmakers BetStars (h/t Football London), London giants Tottenham Hotspur are clear favourites to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Scotland, and he is a key player for Brendan Rodgers’s Celtic side.
Tierney has been receiving rave reviews from pundits from around the world for his outstanding performances this season, and big Premier League clubs are taking note of his progress already.
He has made over 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and weighing in with a total of 11 assists.
The likes of Manchester United and Spurs have been linked with a move for Tierney in recent months, and BerStars believe the north Londoners have a better chance of luring Tierney to the Premier League.
BetStars Director of Trading Ian Marmion said, as quoted by Football London: “Kieran Tierney’s impressive season for Celtic has drawn the attention of a host of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham leading the chase for the young defender.
“Mauricio Pochettino’s side are the clear 2/1 favourites to sign the 20-year-old, who has made 45 appearances for Scottish champions Celtic this season.”
It seems Spurs are clear favourites to sign Tierney in the summer. The Lilywhites are likely to part ways with England defender Rose who is favourite to make a £53m switch to Old Trafford after losing his place in the side to Ben Davies this season.