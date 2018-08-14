Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham delay the opening of new stadium, fans react

14 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have announced that they will delay the opening of their new £850m stadium this season.

Initially, the Londoners were supposed to play their first game at the new stadium on the 15th of September, against Liverpool.

However, due to safety concerns, Spurs will now play a few more home games at Wembley. The club has made an undisclosed payment to FA for that.

Tottenham have activated a clause in their agreement with the FA which allows them to play more home games at Wembley up until the end of 2018 for some extra fee.

The Spurs fans seem quite disappointed with the situation. The Londoners have invested heavily in their new stadium and it affected their transfer business this summer. Spurs are the only club not to buy any players in the summer transfer window since its inception in 2003.

Furthermore, the fans paid increased season ticket prices for the new stadium but they will have to be content with Wembley for now.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

