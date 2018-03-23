Tottenham could trigger Jonny Evans’ release clause if West Brom go down

Tottenham are interested in signing the West Brom defender Jonny Evans this summer.
According to Telegraph, the Londoners will consider triggering his release clause if the Baggies go down. In the event of relegation, Evans will be allowed to leave for just £3million.
Judging by his quality and experience, Evans would be a massive bargain for any side at that price.
The former Manchester United defender is certainly good enough to play for a top half side and he could be a valuable squad player for Pochettino.
Evans was linked with Manchester City earlier this season but the Etihad outfit ended up signing Aymeric Laporte instead.
Tottenham could lose Toby Alderweireld this summer and Pochettino is keen on bringing in an experienced alternative. The Belgian has not signed a new deal with Spurs yet and therefore the Londoners might be forced to cash in on him.
Although Evans is not as good as Alderweireld, he could prove to be a wise addition alongside the likes of Vertonghen, Dier, Sanchez and Foyth.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Tottenham won’t be the only club in for Evans and the Londoners will have to convince the player that they are the right choice for him.