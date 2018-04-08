Tottenham could make a summer move for Suso

Spanish midfielder Suso has been an important player for AC Milan this season and Premier League giants Tottenham are interested in him.
The former Liverpool midfielder has improved a lot since leaving Anfield and he is worth around €50m nowadays.
According to reports (translated by SportWitness), Suso signed a new contract with AC Milan in September last year and the deal contains a €50m buyout clause.
As per the Italian media, Tottenham could trigger the player’s release clause and Suso would be keen to work with Mauricio Pochettino.
The Tottenham boss is excellent at developing young players and it is no surprise that Suso would fancy working with him. Also, there is no doubt that joining Spurs would be a massive step up for him.
Having said that, the competition for places is fierce at Tottenham and Suso might struggle to play regularly. Christian Eriksen plays a similar role and the Danish midfielder is a key star for Pochettino.
The likes of Alli and Lamela would be ahead of the Spaniard in the pecking order as well.
Suso cannot afford to waste his time on the bench at this stage of the season and he will need to choose wisely if an offer comes in for him.