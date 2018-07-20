Tottenham could complete the signing of Jack Grealish next week

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.
According to Daily Mirror, both clubs are locked in talks right now and the transfer could be completed next week.
Aston Villa are cash-strapped right now and they are under pressure to sell their key players in order to balance the books.
The 22-year-old had a very good season in the Championship last year and he has attracted Mauricio Pochettino’s attention.
The Spurs boss wants to sign him as an alternative to Dele Alli. There is no doubt that Tottenham could use some depth in attack and midfield.
Grealish can operate as the number ten as well as a wide player. His versatility could be key during injuries and rotation.
The Aston Villa star could be a part of Tottenham’s US tour if the deal is completed in time. Daily Mirror believe that Spurs will offer him a bumper five-year contract which will increase his current wages of £20,000-a-week.