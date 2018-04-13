Tottenham could agree deal with West Ham for Masuaku

According to The S*n, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku and could agree a deal worth £20m to land his signature. Chelsea are also reportedly keen, however, and could throw a spanner in the works if they hijack Spurs’ bid.
Masuaku joined West Ham from Greek Superleague side Olympiacos in 2016 and has gone on to make 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating five goals. The 24-year-old has impressed at left-back which has led to interest in his services and Spurs might be the first to make their interest official.
The Londoners may need a new left-back as Danny Rose has an uncertain future. The English international has been linked with a move to Manchester united as a long-term replacement for the ageing Ashley Young, so Masuaku could fill the void left by Rose.
Chelsea are also keen. The Blues have been in the market for a new left-back all season, despite having Marcus Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri for options. Masuaku will be spoilt for choice as a result and the £25k-per-week defender wouldn’t break the bank with a £20m asking price either.
A bidding war between the London rivals could commence this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.