Tottenham could agree deal with Real Madrid for Kovacic

According to AS, Tottenham Hotspur could agree a deal with Real Madrid for midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer. The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time this season and could consider a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as a result.
Kovacic joined Real from Inter Milan in 2015 and has gone on to make 98 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. The Croatian international has more than three years to run on his deal but a lack of playing time could lead to him seeking greener pastures.
AS say Inter, Tottenham and AS Roma are three sides keen on the £75k-per-week man but nothing has been agreed yet. Kovacic is valued at around £35.7m and would provide real substance to the midfield given his combative qualities.
The 23-year-old is an enforcer in the middle of the park, averaging a tackle or interception every 22 minutes in La Liga this season. Tottenham have a lot of substance in the form of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama, but the former turns 31 and July so a replacement might be needed.
Real are reportedly keen to keep Kovacic at the Bernabeu, but that could change if bids are lodged at the end of the season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.