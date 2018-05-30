According to Don Balon, Tottenham could agree a £100m deal with Barcelona for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer, so long as the Catalan giants meet his asking price to beat Real Madrid to his signature.
The 26-year-old’s potential arrival reportedly has the approval of Barca’s Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho as his place in the side isn’t at stake. Don Balon say Eriksen won’t be sold for less than £100m, but a Barca player could be included in the deal to cut down the transfer fee.
Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and has gone on to make 226 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 125 goals. The midfielder was outstanding last season, contributing 27 goals in 47 games across the board and finds himself the subject of interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.
It’s the Catalans who are leading the race, however, but they’re unwilling to pay Eriksen’s £100m price tag to land his signature. Instead, Andre Gomes could be included as a makeweight in the deal, as Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on the midfielder.
Spurs might be in need of a new face in the engine room too, as Harry Winks has undergone surgery on an ankle injury while Mousa Dembele is yet to commit his future to the club. They’re very reticent to lose Eriksen, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.