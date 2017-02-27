Tottenham considering move for Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for PSG midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, in the summer transfer window.
The 21-year-old made his senior debut for PSG after graduating from the club’s youth academy in 2012. He plays as a defensive midfielder, and has made over 130 appearances for the French giants in all competitions.
That he is a top talent is known to all, but what has really come into question, time and again, is his attitude. There were instances in the past where he refused to train and listen to his manager’s advice, and even attempted to force a move away from the club.
Rabiot has made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 this season under new boss, Unai Emery, and has impressed at the Parc des Princes.
He was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in the past, and even had a loan approach for him turned down by PSG two years ago.
According to reports from the Mirror, Spurs could revive their interest in the PSG star, after the midfielder suggested that he would consider offers.
Rabiot said, as quoted by the Mirror:
If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered.
Clubs like Real Madrid, they are great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do.
Rabiot has two years left on his current deal. Although he is not willing to force through a move, he will consider offers if any big club approaches him.
The French midfielder has already won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles, the French Cup twice and the French League Cup three times. It remains to be seen whether Spurs make a move for him in the summer, as they already are stocked with quality central midfielders.