Tottenham confident of signing Wilfried Zaha in the summer

Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is confident of signing Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window.
Zaha is on £40,000-a-week at Selhurst Park, and his contract is due to expire in 2020.
Tottenham wanted to sign Zaha last summer and also in January, but Palace didn’t want to part ways with their star player.
They had a £12m offer for Zaha rejected last summer, and the club made it clear that they would not let him go.
The Eagles stood firm in January when Spurs made fresh enquiries, but there is a strong feeling that they could sell him in the summer.
Pochettino is a long-term admirer of the winger, and Spurs believe they can get the deal done in a few months’ time.
Spurs notched up their ninth straight home league win on Sunday, as they beat Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.
Although Spurs were disappointing in the European games, they have been brilliant in the league games. The victory over Everton has put them at the second position in the league, and a Champions League place looks increasingly likely.
The Ivorian international came up through the youth ranks at Palace before joining Manchester United in 2013. He didn’t enjoy a fruitful spell for United, and returned to Selhurst Park just over a year later.
Zaha has enjoyed a fine campaign for Palace, and the club would demand in and around £30m. He has made 24 Premier League appearances for the Eagles this season, and has five goals and six assists to his name.