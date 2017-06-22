Tottenham confident of agreeing new deal with Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham are looking to agree a new deal with their Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld.
The 28-year-old has been a key player for Pochettino ever since he joined the Londoners from Atletico Madrid. Tottenham will want to challenge for the title once again next season and keeping Alderweireld is imperative in order for that to happen.
According to Telegraph, negotiations have been underway with the player for some time and Spurs are optimistic about an agreement.
The likes of Kane, Alli, Dier, Eriksen, Lloris and Vertonghen have already signed new deals at the club and tying Alderweireld down to a long term contract will be a major boost for the Londoners. Pochettino will want to keep the core of his side intact and the Belgian is a key member of his plans.
Tottenham have had the best defence in the Premier League over the last two seasons and Alderweireld’s influence has been massive.
The Belgian joined Spurs on a five-year contract back in 2015 and his new deal should make him one of the highest earners at the club.
The Premier League giants are close to agreeing a new deal with Kieran Tripper as well. Kyle Walker and Eric Dier have been linked with moves away from the club and it will be interesting to see how Spurs deal with that.