Tottenham confident of agreeing a new deal with Dele Alli

Tottenham are hoping to agree on a new deal with midfielder Dele Alli.
The 21-year-old has been a key player for Pochettino ever since he joined Spurs from MK Dons.
The midfielder has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG but the Londoners want to keep him at the club for now.
According to Daily Mirror, Spurs have begun informal discussions with the player regarding a new deal and they are willing to make Alli one of the club’s top earners.
The England international will be offered wages in the region of £100,000-a-week — almost doubling his current wages.
The report also adds that Tottenham are confident of sealing the agreement.
Apparently, the player is happy at Spurs and there is a willingness from both sides to complete the deal.
Spurs fans will be delighted to see that the club are looking to secure Alli’s long-term future. The Londoners cannot afford to lose a talent like him at this stage of his career.