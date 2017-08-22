Tottenham closing in on the signing of Serge Aurier from PSG

Tottenham have been linked with the PSG right back Serge Aurier this summer and it appears that the Londoners are closing in on an agreement.
According to The Times, Spurs officials were in Paris on Sunday to discuss a move for the Ivorian.
The Premier League outfit have recently sold Kyle Walker to title rivals Manchester City and have started the season with Kyle Walker-Peters as their right back. Despite his obvious talent, the 20-year-old is not ready to start every game for Spurs just yet. With Kieran Tripper being the only senior right back at the club, a move for Aurier makes a lot of sense.
French outlet L’Equipe have backed up Times’ claims about the negotiation as well. The publication claims that PSG and Spurs are close to reaching an agreement in principle for the defender for a fee of around €25m.
There is no doubt that Aurier is a fantastic defender and signing him could be a masterstroke from Pochettino. However, the player’s conduct issues could be a bit of problem for any club he joins.
Aurier is currently banned from entering the UK because of his assault on a policeman in Paris last year. Unless the player is cleared of all charges, the transfer cannot go through.
Spurs have just signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and are being linked with Juan Foyth.
It seems that Pochettino is already building his defense for the future. The likes of Alderweireld and Vertonghen are in their peak right now and Spurs will need to phase them out in a few years.