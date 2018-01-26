According to RMC Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Manchester United and Liverpool to the signature of Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, agreeing a deal that will see him make the switch to Wembley before the January transfer window shuts.
The 25-year-old has been out of favour with PSG this season, and admitted he was ‘gutted’ about the lack of playing time. Moura has made just five Ligue 1 appearances in 2017/18, all from the substitutes’ bench, and has opened the door to an exit from the Parc des Princes.
Spurs showed Moura around the training ground recently, and is close to completing a £25m deal to join the Londoners. Manchester United and Liverpool were two sides loosely linked with the 35-cap Brazilian international, but Tottenham managed to come to terms with PSG after previous negotiations.
Despite falling out of favour with the Parisians, Lucas may leave the club with a heavy heart given all he’s achieved during his five years in France. Signed from Sao Paulo in 2013, the 25-year-old has won four league titles, four French league cups, three French cups and two French super cups.
PSG are enjoying a fantastic season despite Lucas’ absence, with Unai Emery’s side sitting top of Ligue 1, eight points clear of second-placed Olympique Lyonnais. They’ve scored 68 goals with an attack featuring Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, which is likely why Lucas can’t get a game.
Tottenham have Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min occupying the forward positions behind prolific striker Harry Kane, so the PSG man will have stiff competition if he does complete his move to London.
Stats from Transfermarkt.