Tottenham boss Pochettino wants to manage England one day

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he would relish the chance to manage England one day.
The Argentine manager revealed that he will be working with a lot of familiar faces if he takes the job. Pochettino has worked with several young English players during his time at Southampton and Tottenham.
If I were to move into international management one day, I’d relish the opportunity to coach the England national team. I’ve heard that I’ve been considered for the job before, but I don’t know if there was any truth in it. I’d be reunited with loads of familiar faces. Of the last 21 England debutants, 17 have played under me.
The former Espanyol boss has already proven his quality at club level and his management style could be a hit at the international level as well. The Argentine has got Spurs challenging for the title consistently nowadays and England could certainly use someone like him.
The FA are in need of someone who can revitalize the national team with new ideas and a proactive philosophy. On paper, Pochettino could be the ideal match for England.
Apparently, England considered him for the job in the past and it will be interesting to see whether they make an approach in future.
Pochettino’s comments would certainly worry the Spurs fans. The Argentine is adored by the Spurs faithful and they will not want to lose a talented young manager like him anytime soon.