Tottenham boss believes his team can topple Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham’s two Champions League group-stage victories has given them the platform to enjoy success in their double-header against Real Madrid.
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus, adding to his double from the opening 3-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.
Spurs visit Madrid on October 17, with the return clash at Wembley on November 1, and Pochettino is eager to tackle the La Liga giants.
“When you are going to play against the best team in the world – because I think they are the best today and in the last two seasons – you never know (if you are at their level),” he told Sky Sports.
“We will be very motivated to play against them. We know very well their quality. It’s a big challenge for us to see which is our level, and if we can compete at this type of level.
“Both games will be very important to see which level we are and I will tell you after the games if we are. But I think we will be very motivated to play against the best team in the world.
“We are growing in the last few seasons, being competitive. We need to show ourselves we can compete at that level, against these types of teams, against Real Madrid in the Champions League.”
Spurs have faced Madrid on four previous occasions, with the Spanish side winning three and drawing one.
With a trip to Dortmund still to come Spurs will be desperate to take something from the two games, but the La Liga outfit have been impressive so far in the Champions League and represent a massive test for Pochettino’s side.
However, Kane’s form gives them plenty of hope and it will be interesting to see how he matches up against Cristiano Ronaldo over the two matches.