Tottenham blow as Inter could agree deal for Lamela

According to Tuttosport, Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela is a target for Inter Milan, although Goal reveal there’s been no bid made for his services from the Serie A outfit.
The 26-year-old has recently returned from a lengthy injury layout, but talkSPORT say Lamela is keen to return to the Serie A after spending two years in Italy AS Roma (2011-2013). Spurs are keen to keep the £70k-per-week winger and may rebuff any interest that comes his way as a result.
Lamela joined Spurs in 2013 and has gone on to make over 140 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals. He’s made 25 appearances this season but racked up just over 1000 minutes of playing time.
Goal say Inter manager Luciano Spalletti is lacking a left-footed right-winger likes Lamela, but it’s unknown how much the Argentine international would cost. The 26-year-old signed for Tottenham three years ago for £25m and would likely cost a similar fee to procure.
He’s somewhat of fan-favourite with the Londoners and still has more than two years left on his contract, meaning Spurs are in no rush to cash on the Lamela. Movements could be made in the summer, but this reported deal is currently in its early stages.
Stats from Transfermarkt.