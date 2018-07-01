Tottenham Hotspur offer for Alex Grimaldo rejected by Benfica

Tottenham Hotspur have had an offer for full-back Alex Grimaldo rejected by Benfica.
According to Italian radio station Radio CRC, Spurs’ bid wasn’t considered to be high enough but the club are expected to make another over the next few days.
“Tottenham have already made an offer, for now considered unsatisfactory, and they could soon make another,” said presenter, Raffaele Auriemma. “Next week could be very important for the future of Grimaldo.”
Grimaldo has previously been a target for both Manchester United and Napoli, although neither are believed to be interested at the moment.
The defender previously played for Barcelona B, before agreeing to join Benfica at the end of 2015.
He has gone on to make 63 appearances for the Portuegese club, scoring three goals.
Grimaldo won his first cap for the Spain U21 team in February 2013, playing the second half of a 1–1 friendly draw against Belgium.
He has won the Primeira Liga title twice with Benfica and the European U19 Championship with Spain in 2012.
Spurs’ interest in Grimaldi appears to suggest that Danny Rose’s time at the club is coming to an end.
Rose failed to impress for England against Belgium at the World Cup and his struggles with injury last season have left their mark.