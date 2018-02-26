Tottenham begin talks to sign Sheffield United forward David Brooks

Tottenham are looking to sign the highly rated Sheffield United striker David Brooks at the end of this season.
The Premier League outfit have already begun negotiating with the Championship outfit and they are hoping to agree on a fee of around £10million plus add-ons.
The 20-year-old forward has been very impressive for the Blades and Tottenham believe that he will develop into a leading star in future. The Londoners are hoping to groom him as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane.
The England international is one of the best players in the world and the top clubs are likely to come in for him sooner rather than later.
Brooks has already played for the senior Welsh side and Spurs will need to be careful while managing his massive potential. The 20-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench as a squad player at Spurs right now.
It will be interesting to see how the Londoners handle Brooks’ development. The player could do with a loan move once the deal is completed. He is already too good to play for Tottenham’s youth teams. Brooks needs to play regularly and the Championship is the ideal level for him right now.