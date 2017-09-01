Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham beat Chelsea to the signing of Swansea striker

1 September, 2017 English Premier League, Swansea, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente.

The Spaniard leaves the Swans having spent just over a year at the Liberty Stadium after enjoying a successful debut season in the Premier League.

Llorente scored 15 goals in 33 top-flight appearances, with some of his most important strikes coming in late victories against Crystal Palace and Burnley.

His last goal came on the final day of the season, with a late winner against West Brom in what was his last appearance for the club.

Llorente failed to feature for the Swans this season after suffering a broken bone in his arm while cycling on a family holiday.

The former Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla star has bagged 160 goals in 491 appearances during his career.

