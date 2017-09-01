Tottenham beat Chelsea to the signing of Swansea striker

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente.
The Spaniard leaves the Swans having spent just over a year at the Liberty Stadium after enjoying a successful debut season in the Premier League.
Llorente scored 15 goals in 33 top-flight appearances, with some of his most important strikes coming in late victories against Crystal Palace and Burnley.
His last goal came on the final day of the season, with a late winner against West Brom in what was his last appearance for the club.
Llorente failed to feature for the Swans this season after suffering a broken bone in his arm while cycling on a family holiday.
The former Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla star has bagged 160 goals in 491 appearances during his career.