Tottenham are looking to make a move for Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly talented Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The Londoners recently signed Lucas Moura from PSG but Pochettino wants to add more pace and flair to his attack.
After a disappointing spell at Manchester United, Zaha has managed to rediscover his form at Selhurst Park. He would be a very good addition to most teams in the country right now.
As per the reports, Manchester City are interested in signing the Palace winger as well. The Premier League leaders have already made enquiries about Zaha.
Zaha is on a long-term contract at Palace and Spurs will have to pay over the odds to secure his services this summer. The 25-year-old has a deal until 2022 and he earns around £100,000-per-week. As per reports, Zaha will cost in excess of £50m.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs decide to break the bank for Zaha at the end of this season. The Londoners have a very good defence and attack right now and they should look to strengthen their midfield if they want to do well in Europe and win the title. However, there is no doubt that he would take Spurs’ attack to a whole new level. Zaha would be an upgrade on the likes of Lamela.
Meanwhile, City can certainly afford to pay over the odds for Zaha but the 25-year-old is unlikely to start ahead of Sane and Sterling. A move to Etihad might not be the best option for the player.