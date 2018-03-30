Tottenham are interested in signing Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante

Tottenham are interested in signing the Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante at the end of this season.
According to Telegraph, the Londoners have been tracking the Benfica midfielder for a while now.
Cristante is currently on loan at Atalanta and the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been in fine form this season. He has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Atalanta so far.
It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League giants make a move for the Italian in summer. Atalanta might try to sign him permanently as well.
Cristante can operate as a central midfielder as well. He could be the ideal partner for Dembele and Wanyama. Also, he could be the long-term replacement for the Belgian.
The 23-year-old has shown that he can convert his chances and he would add goals to the Tottenham side. Furthermore, his defensive abilities will help him settle into Pochettino’s style of play. Cristante is a good tackler and he works hard to close down opposition midfielders.
Whoever ends up signing the Italian this summer will get a fantastic young player with immense potential.