Tottenham and Wolves interested in Andre Gomes

Wolves are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes this summer.
The Portuguese midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Camp Nou ever since he joined them in 2016 and the Spanish giants are looking to raise some funds by selling him.
Barcelona paid £31million for they will be hoping to recoup most of that this summer.
As per the reports, Tottenham are interested in signing the playmaker as well.
Andre Gomes arrived at Barcelona with a big reputation and he will be hoping to resurrect his career with a move this summer.
If he can regain his confidence, he could still become a top-class player.
Wolves are hoping to establish themselves in the Premier League and signings like these could prove to be crucial for them.
Gomes is likely to be available on a bargain because of his poor form at Barcelona. He could be a massive bargain for Nuno Espirito Santo.
It will be interesting to see whether the Molineux outfit can agree on a fee with Barcelona now. Their connections with Jorge Mendes could play a key role in negotiations.