Tottenham and Wolves interested in Alex McCarthy

Tottenham are interested in signing the Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy this summer.
According to reports, Wolves are interested in signing the 28-year-old as well. McCarthy was very impressive for the Saints towards the end of last season and he managed to claim Forster’s place in the starting lineup.
Apparently, Spurs are looking for a top quality number two and McCarthy has been identified as a target.
McCarthy has one year left on his contract at Southampton and he would come cheap. Furthermore, Michel Vorm is expected to leave when his contract expires this summer.
The Saints star would be a very good backup for Hugo Lloris but the transfer seems quite unlikely. McCarthy is at the peak of his powers right now and he won’t consider a backup role.
He is likely to start every week at Wolves or even if he stays at Southampton.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually. McCarthy is a good player who will improve most teams in the division and convincing him to join as a backup keeper would be quite a coup.