Tottenham and West Ham should be encouraged by Andre Gomes’s latest comments

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has said that he is not enjoying his time at the Catalan club, and that has issued a come-and-get-me plea to potential suitors.
The 24-year-old has struggled to find his best form since joining the club from Valencia in 2016, and has been the subject of jeers from home fans on a few occasions.
“I don’t feel good on the pitch,” said Gomes, as quoted by ESPN. “I am not enjoying what I am doing. The first six months [at Barca] were pretty good but then things changed.
“Maybe it’s not the right word to use, but it has turned into a kind of hell, because I have started to feel more pressure. With pressure, I feel fine, but with the pressure [I put] on myself, I don’t. The feeling that I have during games is bad.”
The former Valencia man has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, although a majority of them have come from the bench.
“On more than one occasion, I didn’t want to leave my house because [of the way] people look at you,” he added. “You have fear of going on the street out of shame.
“I close myself off. I don’t allow myself to get rid of the frustration I have. I don’t talk to anybody. It’s like I feel ashamed. Thinking too much has hurt me. I think about the bad things and what I have to do.”
His latest comments should serve as encouragement for Tottenham Hotspur who have been reportedly tracking him for a while.
Spanish newspaper AS claimed last month that both Spurs and West Ham are preparing moves to rescue Gomes from his nightmare spell at Barcelona.
Gomes was one of the star players for Valencia and was a joy to watch. A move away from Barcelona could do a world of good for him, but both Spurs and West Ham will have to dish out a hefty transfer fee for his signature.