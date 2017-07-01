Tottenham and West Ham interested in signing Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez

Tottenham and West Ham United are interested in signing Bayern Leverkusen’s star striker Javier Hernandez, according to the Bild.
The Mexico International is entering in his final year of contract with Leverkusen, who are reportedly ready of cash in on the in-demand striker this summer. Since leaving Manchester United in 2015, Hernandez has been a regular starter for the German side, scoring 39 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions – including 13 goals last campaign.
And according to reports in Germany, Tottenham and West Ham are keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to the Premier League. Bild claim that Hernandez has a £13.2 million (€15m) release clause in his current contract with Leverkusen and the Mexican striker is also being targeted by Lyon and MLS side LA Galaxy.
‘Chicharito’ was considered among the best centre forwards in the world during his prime years at Manchester United. Having spent five seasons at Old Trafford, Hernandez scored 59 goals in 157 appearances for the Premier League giants despite being often used as a second fiddle.
The 29-year-old could be a excellent addition to either West Ham or Tottenham ahead of the upcoming campaign. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino continues his search to sign a back-up striker for Premier League’s Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, while the Hammers look to recover from a fairly disappointing campaign by bolstering attacking options for Slaven Bilić.
West Ham have had club record bids rejected for Cologne striker Anthony Modeste and the Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu and the Hammers could lure Hernandez by offering him regular playing time, something Tottenham can not.