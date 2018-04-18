Tottenham and Everton set to battle it out for James Maddison

Norwich midfielder James Maddison is a target for several Premier League clubs this summer.
According to reports, the likes of Everton and Tottenham are looking to sign the highly rated attacking midfielder.
The 21-year-old playmaker is being monitored by Arsenal and Manchester City as well.
Reports claim that Maddison wants to join a club where he will play regularly. In that case, Everton could have a good chance of landing him.
Maddison is unlikely to start ahead of De Bruyne/Silva and Ozil Manchester City and Arsenal respectively. Furthermore, Eriksen and Alli will also be ahead of him in the pecking order at Spurs.
The Norwich City star has scored 15 goals this season and he is being valued at around £25 million.
The Championship outfit are desperate to keep him at the club beyond this summer but they are likely to miss out on promotion that will prove to be a major blow.
Players like Maddison are too good for the Championship and the 21-year-old needs to make the step up now.