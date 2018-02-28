Tottenham and Everton eyeing Sheffield Wednesday ace Sean Clare

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly talented Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare at the end of this season.
The 21-year-old has already managed to force his way into Jos Luhukay’s first team plans after impressing in training. As per the reports, Everton are interested in the player as well.
Clare could be a superb addition to Tottenham’s youth team. There is no doubt that he has immense potential, but the midfielder is not ready to be a part of Spurs’ first team just yet.
Sean Clare will be out of contract at the end of this season and he could be signed on a free transfer. For a player of his talent, it could prove to be a massive bargain.
The 21-year-old has already turned down the chance to renew a new contract with the club and it will be interesting to see whether Sheffield Wednesday manage to change his mind.
Clare has played for Bury, Accrington and Gillingham in the last two seasons and he will be looking to use his experience from those loan spells as he continues his development with Sheffield Wednesday this season.