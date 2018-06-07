Tottenham and Chelsea linked star is the new face of American soccer

Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey are regarded as two of the best American football talents of the past generation and rightfully so.
Dempsey went on to forge a success in the Premier League during his time with Fulham and went on to establish himself as a cult figure with the Cottagers, scoring 50 League goals.
While Donovan was criticized for not spending enough time in Europe, he did achieve success during his two loan spells with Everton from LA Galaxy in 2010 and 2012 respectively and was also phenomenal for the United States national team for whom he scored 57 international goals and is tied for all-time top scorer along with Dempsey.
At the age of just 19, it can be argued that Borussia Dortmund’s wonder-kid Pulisic is already nearing the levels that Dempsey and Donovan were at during the peak of their careers.
Pulisic made his debut for the US national team as a 17-year-old and soon after was already the team’s best player. He was arguably the best player during the US’s failed 2018 World Cup qualification campaign which really should not have been the case as he was one of the more inexperienced members of the squad.
There have been many American players who have been over-hyped and never lived up to expectations. Freddy Adu who was once compared to Lionel Messi and Julian Green who managed to score against Belgium during the 2014 World Cup are just two of them.
Pulisic however could finally be the soccer star that the States has been yearning for and is destined to attract offers from some of the world’s best team’s during the coming years. He could even attract bids from Tottenham and Chelsea this summer.
When discussing his future, the soft-spoken lad from Hershey said:
“I’m just focused on what I’m doing. I have a contract with Dortmund right now.”
“I’m looking forward to the next season and just improving as a player, as a team.”