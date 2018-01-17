Tottenham and Arsenal stars linked with moves to Juventus

Christian Eriksen and Mesut Ozil are being lined up by Juventus for a move to Italy this summer.
Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport says the Serie A club are eager to add a new number 10 to their squad, with the Tottenham and Arsenal stars currently top of their list.
Signing Ozil would undoubtedly be an easier deal to complete as his contract runs out this summer, while Eriksen has previously said he is happy to stay at Spurs.
Ozil has scored 36 goals in 179 appearances for Arsenal, but he has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium over the past few months.
Since joining Spurs from Ajax in 2013, Eriksen has bagged 37 goals in 157 games and he has become an integral part the club’s midfield.
Manchester United were also linked with Ozil, but their interest in teammate Alxis Sanchez has seen those rumours die down.
Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid and a move to Juve this summer appears the more likely of the suggested two deals to happen.