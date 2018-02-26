Tottenham and Arsenal keen on signing Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could leave the club at the end of this season.
According to reports, the Croatian could return to the Premier League. Apparently, the likes of Arsenal and Spurs are interested in the playmaker.
Modric is 32 years old and Real Madrid are looking to build for the future. There is no doubt that the Croatian is still a very good player, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sold.
Having said that, the former Tottenham midfielder would still improve a lot of teams around the world.
If the Gunners manage to acquire his services, they will have gained a world-class footballer with loads of winning experience.
Arsenal have struggled to control games since the injury to Cazorla and Modric could be a great addition for the short term.
Meanwhile, Spurs could use his experience as well. Modric would be the ideal role model for the likes of Alli and Winks. Also, he would add some much-needed depth to Spurs’ central midfield.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. If the Croatian is made available at the end of this season, Spurs and Arsenal won’t be the only clubs vying for his signature.