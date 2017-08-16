Tottenham agree personal terms with PSG defender Serge Aurier

PSG right back Serge Aurier has been linked with a move away from France this summer and it seems that Tottenham are interested in him.
The Ivorian has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan as well.
According to French publication L’Equipe, all three teams have an agreement with the player. Aurier has already agreed on personal terms.
It will be interesting to see who can agree on a fee with PSG now.
Spurs need to sign a right back after the departure of Kyle Walker. Furthermore, Tripper has injured himself and he missed the opening game against Newcastle.
The French outfit are keen to get rid of Aurier this summer and he will be available on a bargain. Spurs are yet to sign a player this summer and Levy will be looking to use this opportunity to sign a talented player for a knockdown price.
Aurier is a very good defender and despite his conduct issues, he would be an asset for any Premier League club.
Having said that, the player will need to sort out his legal complications before the transfer can be finalised. The player is prohibited from entering the UK for assaulting a police officer last year.
The Londoners are looking to secure the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax as well.