Tottenham agree new deal for Pochettino

24 May, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur confirm they have agreed a £42.5m deal for Mauricio Pochettino to remain as manager until 2023. The Argentine’s first-team coaching staff Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed new deals.

The 46-year-old joined Tottenham in 2014 and led the London club to fifth place in the Premier League. The following season saw Spurs get back into the Champions League with a third-place finish after challenging Leicester City in the title race until the final few weeks of the campaign.

Tottenham then finished runners-up with an impressive 86 points in 2016/17, with Chelsea winning the title, but they were somewhat underwhelming last season – third with 77 points. Nevertheless, to be in the Champions League again is a big boost and will allow Spurs to attract stellar talent to the club.

Pochettino has turned Tottenham into a side on the brink of success, having led them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons, while reaching the final of the League Cup in his debut campaign at White Hart Lane.

Supporters are enamoured with him and so is chairman Daniel Levy. Great things could be to come in the next five years.

