Tottenham agree new deal for goalkeeper Vorm

Tottenham Hotspur confirm they have agreed a new deal for goalkeeper Michel Vorm. The 34-year-old has signed a 12-month extension after his existing contract was set to expire this summer. Vorm played second fiddle to Hugo Lloris between the sticks last season, making 11 appearances in all competitions.
The Dutch international joined Tottenham from Swansea City in 2014 and has gone on to make 43 appearances across the board. Vorm has been reliable when called upon and is one of the best No.2 ‘keepers in the Premier League. He kept five clean sheets from the 11 appearances last season and has been retained for another year as he’s shown no signs of serious decline.
As Lloris has continued to command a starting place at Tottenham, manager Mauricio Pochettino has used Vorm for the FA Cup and League Cup – making a total of nine appearances in both. The 34-year-old helped Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-final where they lost to Manchester United. He also featured in the final Champions League group game to APOEL Nicosia.
Vorm is under no illusions about his role at Tottenham. He knows he’s second-choice to Lloris, but he’s been a fantastic servant in the last four years and has always been ready when required. Spending another 12 months with the Londoners is a good deal for all involved.
Stats from Transfermarkt.