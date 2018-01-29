Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham agree deal to sign Lucas Moura from PSG

29 January, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have agreed on a deal to sign the highly talented PSG winger Lucas Moura.

According to Sky Sports, the player is all set to undergo his medical and finalise his personal terms now. The Premier League outfit will pay around £25m for the Brazilian.

Moura has been in and out of the PSG lineup and at this stage of his career, the player needed to make a decision in order to play regular first-team football. At Spurs, he is likely to get that opportunity.

Furthermore, Pochettino has done well to improve young players and Moura is a world-class talent. If he can fulfil his potential at Spurs, he could become a leading star in the Premier League.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Moura had already visited the club’s training ground in order to check out the facilities. It seems that Spurs managed to make quite an impression on the player.

Tottenham have been crying out for some pace and flair. Moura could form a lethal partnership with Eriksen and Alli in the attack.

