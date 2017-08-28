Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham agree deal to sign Juan Foyth

Tottenham have agreed on a deal to sign the highly talented South American defender Juan Foyth from Argentine club Estudiantes.

Sky Sports have confirmed the agreement and the Argentine will be the club’s second defensive signing after Davinson Sanchez this summer.

Pochettino is clearly looking to add some defensive depth as well as build a back four for the future. The Londoners are looking to complete a deal for the PSG right back Serge Aurier as well.

The Londoners have had a poor start to their season and it will be interesting to see whether they improve their attack and midfield before the window closes.

Foyth is very highly rated in South America and Pochettino was keen on acquiring his services. Last month, there were reports of the Londoners negotiating with the Estudiantes president for the talented young defender.

The 19-year-old has been likened to the Belgian centre back Toby Alderweireld for his similar stature and style of play. He is expected to join the U23s squad this season. Foyth’s talent is beyond doubt and Pochettino is the ideal manager to coach him right now. The Argentine boss has done very well with young players and he could help the 19-year-old become a star in future.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Keita Balde and Ross Barkley this summer as well.

